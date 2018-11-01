Prince George CUPW President Clark Rasmussen says Canada Post has gone “a little too far”.

Benefits for short-term disability was cut for workers on Monday due to rotating strike action across Canada.

“There have been people who have been hurt or off on cancer treatment, we also have people on maternity leave that are cut off from their top-up benefits, which is something our union wanted to be topped-up in the first place,” Rasmussen said.

“That’s going too far in our opinion and, for us as a union or any type of worker in Canada, it’s unacceptable.”

Any future strike decision will be made at the national level for Canada Post workers. Rotating strikes reached the northern capital earlier this week, affecting approximately 130 CUPW workers for 24 hours. The most recent strike action was shown in Regina, Hamilton, North Bay, Outaouais, Mauricie, and Moncton to bring the total to over 60 communities nationwide.

“We won’t know [if PG workers will strike again] until shortly before, just like the first time it happened, but there is the possibility of that,” explained Rasmussen.

“We don’t want to be on strike, we want to be working. But the corporation continues to not negotiate in fairness so we have to do what we have to do.”

In a release, Canada Post stated it “remains committed to the bargaining process”. It lists increased wages, job security, and improved benefits, without any concessions in return as examples of its dedication.

Rasmussen said local workers are slightly optimistic as he has heard of a little movement in the right direction with a mediator. The mediator was appointed by the federal government on October 24. CUPW is asking for three main aspects of their job to be improved: Health and Safety; Equality, as a two tier wage was implemented in 2013; and more full-time jobs to accommodate the workload.

Trucks are allegedly backlogged as strikes have shut down the three largest processing facilities in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. In a statement, Canada Post said as a result of this, customers could see delays of several days and apologized for the inconvenience. Rasmussen believes this confirms it is decision time for Canada Post.

“This is a company that makes millions of dollars within millions of parcels every day across this country, and yet they are saying no to some demands that have to do with health and safety.

“We need more workers to do the work and that’s what we’re asking for.”

Customers can find updates from Canada Post here.

