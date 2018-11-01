The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a local woman.

31 year old Hera Spiero, who was previously known as Anna Sanders, was last seen in Prince George yesterday afternoon.

She is believed to be driving a 2003 black Pontiac Vibe with the license plate FM165N.

RCMP say she is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton.

Spiero is a caucasian female with green eyes, shoulder length brown curly hair. She is 5’2 and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Police are concerned for Hera and would like to speak with her. She is requested to attend the nearest RCMP Detachment or municipal police force, or call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

If you have any information about Hera SPIERO, where she might be or where her vehicle is, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.