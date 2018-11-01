This article has been edited, the original said the tickets were purchased for the Dream Home Lottery.

In the spirit of transparency, the Prince George Hospice Society has released that 300 tickets for the 50/50 draw did not make it into the draw.

According to Donna Flood, executive director of the organization, the mistake was due to an “internal error,” though she could not expand on what that was.

“We found six books of tickets that did not make it into the barrel,” she said.

“I wouldn’t want to hazard a guess. My mind has been going a million, but I just don’t know.”

Flood said the society has taken immediate action by notifying the BC Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, sending refunds to the people affected, and launching an investigation into the error.

“We’ve been in contact with the BC Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch and they are very happy with how we’ve dealt with this so far,” said Flood.

The 50/50 tickets that were not in the barrel are tickets

5551-5600

5701-5750

7001-7050

7201-7250

8101-8150

8251-8300

From the news release sent by the Hospice Society: