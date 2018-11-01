BC Transit is making a change to the schedule for BC Bus North with the safety of passengers being top of mind.

Starting November 5th, a new schedule will be implemented where buses will arrive earlier and wait times at layover points will be reduced.

“It’s a combination of trying to get as many trips in during the daylight hours, hoping to reduce waiting times, things like that,” explained Senior Communications and Engagement Advisor, Shellene McConnell.

The changes are:

Prince George – Valemount: departs at 8:30am (not 7:00) and arrives in Valemount at 12:25pm (not 11:05);

Valemount – Prince George: departs Valemount at 1:25pm (not 3 p.m.) and arrives at 5:20pm (not 7:05);

Prince George – Fort St. John: Schedule times are in Mountain Standard between Fort St. John and Chetwynd; Fort St. John terminus moves from 100 Ave at 100 Street to 99 Ave at 100 Street; and Departure times at most points en route are earlier, reducing overall travel time by one-half hour;

Prince George – Prince Rupert: leaves each end at 8pm, which is unchanged, but arrives at 7:25pm, 25 minutes earlier; Some departure times en route are earlier; and The stop in Telkwa moves from the Post Office to the One Stop Shop;

Dawson Creek – Fort Nelson: Schedule times are all Mountain Standard Time, and departure times are earlier; Fort Nelson terminus moves from Phoenix Theatre to the Recreation Centre; and Fort St. John stop moves from 100 St. and 100 Ave., to 100 St. at 99 Ave.



These changes will remain in effect until the spring time change.

The full updated schedule, as of November 5th, is available here.