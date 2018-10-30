WATCH:

Prince George is one of the latest Canadian cities to see postal workers head to the picket lines.

As of 12PM Monday, more than 150 local CUPW employees walked off the job, demanding negotiations move forward with Canada Post.

“The last thing we ever want to do is go on strike, but we need an agreement that’s fair to our members. It’s the same thing as the last year since we started negotiating as Canada Post is basically not taking anything that we say seriously and we’ve just gotten to a point where we need to push back.”

– Clark Rasmussen, Local CUPW President

The rotating strikes are a way to ‘not burden customers’ who need to send or receive mail.

PG went on strike the same day as Montreal, Winnipeg, & several Lower Mainland communities.