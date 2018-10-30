The wheels are in motion to provide bus service through Prince George and parts of the Cariboo when Greyhound exits from the north this week.

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service plans to launch in mid-to-late November with routes including Merritt to Prince George and Prince George to Langley.

“We’re actually hoping to be up and running by November the 15th, we’re just trying to secure some funding on the buses we need and our plan is to run three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, were just using 22 passenger shuttle buses,” said Gene Field, Director of Operations.

However, if the new service becomes quite popular, it may get extended.

“If it turns out that we are really busy and we do need to do daily runs, I can just apply to the Passenger Transporation Board and explain how we can make it Monday to Friday.”

Other routes include Merritt to Langley and Meritt to Kelowna.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now