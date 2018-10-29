A rotating strike across the province for postal workers has officially hit the Northern capital.

As of Noon today, Prince George postal workers decided to join the several other communities in BC and across Canada on strike, demanding negotiations move forward with Canada Post.

“This is something we didn’t want to do,” said Local CUPW President Clark Rasmussen to My Prince George Now.

“The last thing we ever want to do is go on strike, but we need an agreement that’s fair to our members. Basically, it’s the same thing as the last year since we started negotiating as Canada Post is basically not taking anything that we say seriously and we’ve just gotten to a point where we need to push back.”

Rasmussen added the rotating strikes are a way to not burden customers who need to send or receive mail.

“Right now, Canada Post is delivering millions of parcels a day and making big profits,” added Rasmussen.

“Our workers are suffering injuries on duty, in fact, they’re growing up to 36% in the last year alone. With that going on, we have workers right now that are also being forced to go overtime on a 12-hour shift and going home broken. That needs to stop.”

PG’s union serves over 150 employees, who plan on rotating strike shifts every four hours at three locations in the City.