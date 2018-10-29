Luke Strimbold is a former mayor of Burns Lake | Village of Burns Lake

In Smithers court today, both counsels for the defendant and the prosecution said that a deal is in the works in the case of a former Burns Lake Mayor.

The purpose of the hearing today was to set a trial date for the case of now 29-year-old Luke Strimbold.

The judge agreed to hold off setting a date until December 3rd, due to the special prosecutor Leonard Doust being unavailable because of a hospitalization, and a deal currently being in the works.

Both the defence and prosecution agreed that they would have either resolved the issue or be prepared to set a trial date.

No further information is available on the nature or conditions of the deal.

Strimbold is facing 29 counts of sexual assault-related charges against minors.

The charges involve six boys, all between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.

According to the prosecution, the alleged assaults took place between 2010 to 2017 and often took place when the boys were asleep, and alcohol had been consumed.

Strimbold was mayor of the Village of Burns Lake from 2011 to 2016.

At the time of his election, he was the youngest person ever to be elected as mayor in BC.

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now