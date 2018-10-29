The spookiest night of the year is upon us in Northern BC and hopefully, local drivers don’t experience their own version of the “Monster Mash”.

Last year, over 66 crashes took place during Halloween in the region resulting in 13 injuries.

It’s a good idea to watch out for slower vehicles according to ICBC Road Safety Spokesperson, Doug MacDonald.

“If you see a vehicle out there that’s slowed down, it’s probably for a reason. They are probably out there with the trick-or-treaters. Don’t pass vehicles that are stopped on the roadway, take the extra few seconds so that its safer for you and the people who are out there.”

Drivers should also follow these tips to ensure a safe Halloween on the road.

“We’re not in a hurry on where we’re going, that we really make sure that we watch our speed limit, and one of the things that we fall into is that we may need to adjust our speed even slower in a playground area because of the number of kids on the road.”

Trick or treaters also need to make sure their costumes fit properly and to follow the rules of the road so a messy Halloween is avoided altogether.

“So even though, it is a night where we have a lot more people on the road, make sure your costume isn’t dragging on the ground, make sure it fits properly so you don’t snag it trick or treating or you don’t fall on it. Make sure you follow the rules of the road by using the sidewalks.”

Across BC, 950 accidents were recorded with 280 injuries.

Drive Smart tips:

Stay well below the speed limit: Drive well below the speed limit in residential areas, especially between 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the peak period for trick-or-treating. A car going 30 km/hr needs about travels 18 metres – the length of four cars – in order to come to a complete stop. Driving at a lower speed will give you more time to stop in case a child runs across the street unexpectedly.

Scan as you drive: Children may be walking in unexpected places like driveways, alleys and parking lots. Drive slowly and be prepared to stop at a moment’s notice.

Don’t roll through stop signs or intersections: Come to a full stop at all intersections take the time to scan crosswalk and street corners. Small children can be difficult to see, especially when wearing a dark costume.

Do not pass a slow or stopped vehicle: Have patience on Halloween night. Many drivers will be driving slowly to watch out for trick-or-treaters. If a car is slowing down or stopped in front of you, don’t try to pass the car. They may be stopping to let children cross the road, or stopping for something else you cannot see.

Tips to keep kids safe: