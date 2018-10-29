The spookiest night of the year is upon us in Northern BC and hopefully, local drivers don’t experience their own version of the “Monster Mash”.
Last year, over 66 crashes took place during Halloween in the region resulting in 13 injuries.
It’s a good idea to watch out for slower vehicles according to ICBC Road Safety Spokesperson, Doug MacDonald.
“If you see a vehicle out there that’s slowed down, it’s probably for a reason. They are probably out there with the trick-or-treaters. Don’t pass vehicles that are stopped on the roadway, take the extra few seconds so that its safer for you and the people who are out there.”
Drivers should also follow these tips to ensure a safe Halloween on the road.
“We’re not in a hurry on where we’re going, that we really make sure that we watch our speed limit, and one of the things that we fall into is that we may need to adjust our speed even slower in a playground area because of the number of kids on the road.”
Trick or treaters also need to make sure their costumes fit properly and to follow the rules of the road so a messy Halloween is avoided altogether.
“So even though, it is a night where we have a lot more people on the road, make sure your costume isn’t dragging on the ground, make sure it fits properly so you don’t snag it trick or treating or you don’t fall on it. Make sure you follow the rules of the road by using the sidewalks.”
Across BC, 950 accidents were recorded with 280 injuries.
Drive Smart tips:
- Stay well below the speed limit: Drive well below the speed limit in residential areas, especially between 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the peak period for trick-or-treating. A car going 30 km/hr needs about travels 18 metres – the length of four cars – in order to come to a complete stop. Driving at a lower speed will give you more time to stop in case a child runs across the street unexpectedly.
- Scan as you drive: Children may be walking in unexpected places like driveways, alleys and parking lots. Drive slowly and be prepared to stop at a moment’s notice.
- Don’t roll through stop signs or intersections: Come to a full stop at all intersections take the time to scan crosswalk and street corners. Small children can be difficult to see, especially when wearing a dark costume.
- Do not pass a slow or stopped vehicle: Have patience on Halloween night. Many drivers will be driving slowly to watch out for trick-or-treaters. If a car is slowing down or stopped in front of you, don’t try to pass the car. They may be stopping to let children cross the road, or stopping for something else you cannot see.
Tips to keep kids safe:
- Make sure the costume fits: A costume that’s too big or small could cause a child to trip and fall, causing injury.
- Be bright to be seen: Many costumes are quite dark, making your child less visible at night. Try to nudge your child toward a lighter costume. Add reflective tape to their outfit and treat bag, and get them to use a flashlight or headlamp to help them stand out in the dark.
- Create a safe route: If your kids are trick-or-treating without you, plan a safe route for your children and their friends. The best route should be familiar, well-established, direct and away from busy main roads. Establish a return time.
- Travel in groups: Organize a group to trick-or-treat together. Walking in a group will make you and your children more visible to drivers.
- Follow the rules of the road: Always walk on sidewalks and cross only at crosswalks when travelling with your child. If there is no sidewalk, walk as far to the edge as possible, facing traffic. For older children that are trick-or-treating with friends, review the rules and remind them to work their way up one side of the street, instead of crossing back and forth.
- Consider other ways to celebrate: Instead of traditional trick-or-treating, consider hosting a Halloween party for your child and their friends, attending a Halloween party if offered at local community centres, or taking your child to a local shopping centre that offers trick-or-treating opportunities in a well-lit, controlled environment.