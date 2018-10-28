The 15th annual Artisans of the North Fair was held this weekend at the University of Northern BC.

Over 90 artisans had the chance to set up and showcase their handcrafted materials. Vendors ranged from food, to clothing, to art for people to have a look into local products.

There for her third year was Erin Stagg, who had her paintings on display. She said the opportunity presented is unlike any other.

“I meet people that are like ‘I bought your art and then I moved in with this person and they had your art and we didn’t even know we knew the same people!’ and that’s amazing,” Stagg continued to mention the support was evident the entire weekend, most notably from the locals.

“Especially the everyday people. Everyday people are so incredibly supportive and loving and I appreciate it so much. I have a business because of them.”

One thing that stood out to Stagg as well was the number of people who travelled to see the fair. She recalled one person from Fort St. James who made the trek to the northern capital and said Saturday is usually when people from outside the city, like in the Cariboo and other parts of northern BC, take it in. Sunday, she said, is when more Prince George residents check-in.