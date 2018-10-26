A recent survey shows BC pet owners are leaving lights, hat, and various electronics on while Fido or Fluffy is home alone.

BC Hydro says 52% of its customers admit to choosing their pet’s comfort over energy savings, including:

90% = Heat in the Winter

= Heat in the Winter 86% = Lights

= Lights 59% = Fan

= Fan 57% = Air conditioner in the summer

= Air conditioner in the summer 47% = Radio/music in the background

BC Hydro’s Northern spokesperson Bob Gammer said this could cost customers an extra $400 on their yearly bill.

“It’s pretty remarkable; 39% of customers who look after their pets this way will have the TV on. In fact, almost 20% have recorded a television program specifically for their pet, and that’s anything from news to sports, documentaries to primetime shows.”

However, Gammer explained there are ways for pets to love the good life when they’re on their own without the owner breaking the bank.

“What we’re encouraging customers to consider is when you leave the lights on, or the heat, or your TV, consider energy-efficient products, whether that’s LED lights or programmable thermostats.”

Another suggestion from Gammer is to consider smart-light switches for customers with smartphones to turn lights on and off for pets remotely, and when needed.