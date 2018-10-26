The status quo remains for postal workers in Prince George who remain on the job.

Rotating strike action has taken place across the country this week in places like Kelowna and Victoria.

However, the largest walk-out in BC occurred this morning when 3,400 postal workers in Metro Vancouver went on strike.

“Prince George is not slated to go out and that’s something I won’t know until the last minute anyway, we’re ready if we need to as our members are very strong in solidarity and sticking together. We will be ready to go if needed,” said Clark Rasmussen, Local CUPW President.

Ottawa has recognized the urgency tied to these labour talks with the Christmas rush right around the corner.

Rasmussen appreciates them stepping up to the plate during this dispute with Canada Post.

“The government has stepped in and have appointed a special mediator to our talks, so we’re hoping as we go on with our rotating strikes, which is not hampering the mail too much but at the same time is putting pressure on the company to sit down and negotiate a deal.”

The safety of postal workers is being compromised and the employer needs to do a better job of protecting them.

“A study came out in 2017, that injuries on duty went up 36% and the corporation has acknowledged this but still doesn’t want us to come to the table and hammer out a deal to alleviate this pain and the 36% is among the highest of federal workers and that is unacceptable to our union.”

If a strike does occur, it would impact 130 members in Prince George.