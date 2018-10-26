Now that the freezing rain warning has come and gone, Prince George can now shift its focus to a windy Friday.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada today where some strong wind gusts are likely this afternoon.

However, it won’t get it quite as bad as what the coast recently experienced.

“We’ve seen some really strong winds out along the coast upwards of 100, 120c kilometres an hour, not expecting that kind of intensity for the northern interior but a breezy afternoon none the less,” said Matt McDonald, Meteorologist.

The wind is expected to peter out as conditions are expected to be a lot nicer for the rest of the weekend.

“That low will be long gone come tomorrow as we’re expecting the sun to come with some early morning fog and then Sunday we are back into the rainy pattern, it’s looking quite fall-like after a quiet start to October.”

Single-digit temperatures are expected for most of next week.

======

Update 9:02 AM

Freezing rain warning has ended for Prince George.

=======

A challenging weather day is upon us in Prince George as Environment Canada has issued a couple of advisories.

“We just issued a freezing rain warning with this front pushing through as the surface is just below freezing so as the rain hits the ground it is freezing upon impact so it’s causing really slippery road conditions,” said Matt McDonald, Meteorologist.

A special weather statement has also been issued for Prince George as some gusty winds are expected later this afternoon.

Wind gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr, similar conditions are already being reported in Smithers.

More to come…