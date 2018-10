Anyone travelling to the Cariboo down Highway 97 this morning may want to take note of an accident.

We have just received word that Hwy 97 is closed at 70 Mile due to a reported fatal motor vehicle incident.

Drive BC says to use the Hwy 24 to Hwy 5 detour.

Early reports say it was a semi with a fuel tanker that was involved.

We’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.