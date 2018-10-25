WATCH:

A rotating strike among Northern BC sawmill workers has now reached Prince George’s saw & chip mill.

40 members of the United Steelworkers 1-2017 went to the picket lines as early as 4AM today & are planning to stay there on a day-to-day basis.

“The company says they have offered us two percent over five years, but that’s not the issue. The issue is mainly around the concessions that are currently on the table.”

– Don Iwaskow, USW 1-2017 Spokesperson

Contract negotiations with Conifer have been taking place since October 6th & PG is the 2nd facility next to Williams Lake to go on strike.