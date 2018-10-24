YXS CEO John Gibson (2nd left) with Canada Transport Parliamentary Secretary Terry Beech & PG City Councillor Susan Scott | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

After eight years of negotiations, a Federal investment into much-needed runway rehab has landed at the Prince George Airport.

YXS is receiving $2.3 million to resurface Runway 01-19 & two other aprons, set to reduce congestion on Canada’s trading corridors.

The project is expected to be complete by October 2019 & will create nearly 40 local jobs during construction.

“The only jobs that are outside of Prince George will be the engineering positions, but all the rest of them, the asphalt plants, the construction jobs on the runway, and the general management of the projects, are all here.”

– John Gibson, YXS Airport CEO

The funding is part of an 11-year, $2 billion National Trade Corridors Fund.