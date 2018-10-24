Prince George and Northern BC residents won’t get left behind if a postal strike occurs in the region.

BC Hydro outlined a number of ways customers can make bill payments if a work stoppage takes place.

Online billing remains a great option for customers.

“And that’s a great way to keep on top of your payments and it means you’ll never have to worry about mail disruptions ever again. Signing up for online billing is as easy as going to the BC Hydro website and opening a my hydro account,” said Bob Gammer, Spokesperson.

You can also set up pre-authorized payments via withdrawal through your bank account.

Calling BC Hydro on what your current balance is and then making payment arrangements with your financial institution is also acceptable.

Gammer adds the crown corporation ran into a similar situation not too long ago.

“A couple of years ago there was a threat of a possible mail service interruption and so we’re encouraging customers to at that time as well to look at these options we have.”

Rotating picket lines began on Monday but the only BC communities impacted are Victoria and Kelowna.