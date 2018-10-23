RCMP logo on a car | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

A 59-year-old woman from Prince George is in trouble after an incident in Kamloops.

According to the RCMP, it occurred just before 10 PM on Monday where numerous complaints were made about an erratic driver on Highway 5.

The driver then left the highway and went to Copperhead Drive before entering another neighborhood.

She headed towards Foxtail Drive striking three parked cars and collided with a home.

Luckily, the vehicles were empty with no injuries to anyone inside the home.

The female driver has been charged with dangerous driving and was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.