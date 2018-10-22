With local elections out of the way, voters can now turn their attention to the electoral reform referendum. It will determine whether BC will continue using the First Past the Post system or switch to Proportional Representation. There are three Proportional Representation systems, which voters will be asked to rank, including Dual Member Proportional, Mixed Member Proportional, and Rural-Urban Proportional.

Elections BC has started mailing the over 3.3 million voting packages to registered voters across the province. Voters in northern BC communities should see their packages arrive by the end of the week, a full list of communities and expected dates is available here. Eligible voters who do not receive their package by November 2nd should contact Elections BC. Packages are also being sent to places like Korea, Kuwait, and Zambia for registered voters temporarily away from their BC homes.

Voters have until 4:30pm on November 30th to return their package to Elections BC. Completed packages can be returned by mail using the postage paid return envelope included, or at any Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office starting November 5th.

To be eligible to vote, you must be:

a Canadian citizen;

18 or older as of November 30th, 2018; and

a resident of BC for at least six months immediately before November 30th, 2018

According to Elections BC, the rotating strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have not impacted the delivery schedule for voting packages. The Chief Electoral Officer does have the authority to extend the voting period if needed, should job action at Canada Post impact the process. Elections BC says any changes will be communicated with the public.

Information about the voting systems, short videos, and a voter’s guide can all be found here.