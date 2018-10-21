Here are voting results for other local municipalities within the Nechako Valley.

FORT ST. JAMES:

  • MAYOR
    • Beverley Playfair = 266 (ELECTED)
    • Brenda Gouglas = 134
    • Russel Gingrich = 100
  • COUNCIL
    • Paul Stent = 403 (ELECTED)
    • Judith Greenaway = 292 (ELECTED)
    • Corey Gingrich = 270 (ELECTED)
    • Jennifer Howell = 242 (ELECTED)
    • Dev Birdi = 230
    • Peter Erikson = 182
    • Brooke Eschuk = 145

Less than half of eligible voters went to the polls this year; 505 of a possible 1,114.

For more in-depth results, you can click here.

FRASER LAKE:

  • MAYOR
    • Sarrah Storey = 205 (ELECTED)
    • Dwayne Lindstrom = 155
  • COUNCIL
    • Craig Lepoidevin = 284 (ELECTED)
    • Joseph Jenkinson = 267 (ELECTED)
    • Kim Watt-Senner = 233 (ELECTED)
    • Audrey Fennema = 216 (ELECTED)
    • Darrel Holland = 190

Of the 742 eligible voters in the Village, 360 decided to cast their ballot for the 2018 civic election.

For more results, you can click here.