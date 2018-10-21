Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Here are voting results for other local municipalities within the Nechako Valley.

FORT ST. JAMES:

MAYOR Beverley Playfair = 266 ( ELECTED ) Brenda Gouglas = 134 Russel Gingrich = 100

COUNCIL Paul Stent = 403 ( ELECTED ) Judith Greenaway = 292 ( ELECTED ) Corey Gingrich = 270 ( ELECTED ) Jennifer Howell = 242 ( ELECTED ) Dev Birdi = 230 Peter Erikson = 182 Brooke Eschuk = 145



Less than half of eligible voters went to the polls this year; 505 of a possible 1,114.

For more in-depth results, you can click here.

FRASER LAKE:

MAYOR Sarrah Storey = 205 ( ELECTED ) Dwayne Lindstrom = 155

COUNCIL Craig Lepoidevin = 284 ( ELECTED ) Joseph Jenkinson = 267 ( ELECTED ) Kim Watt-Senner = 233 ( ELECTED ) Audrey Fennema = 216 ( ELECTED ) Darrel Holland = 190



Of the 742 eligible voters in the Village, 360 decided to cast their ballot for the 2018 civic election.

For more results, you can click here.