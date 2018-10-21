Here are voting results for other local municipalities within the Nechako Valley.
FORT ST. JAMES:
- MAYOR
- Beverley Playfair = 266 (ELECTED)
- Brenda Gouglas = 134
- Russel Gingrich = 100
- COUNCIL
- Paul Stent = 403 (ELECTED)
- Judith Greenaway = 292 (ELECTED)
- Corey Gingrich = 270 (ELECTED)
- Jennifer Howell = 242 (ELECTED)
- Dev Birdi = 230
- Peter Erikson = 182
- Brooke Eschuk = 145
Less than half of eligible voters went to the polls this year; 505 of a possible 1,114.
For more in-depth results, you can click here.
FRASER LAKE:
- MAYOR
- Sarrah Storey = 205 (ELECTED)
- Dwayne Lindstrom = 155
- COUNCIL
- Craig Lepoidevin = 284 (ELECTED)
- Joseph Jenkinson = 267 (ELECTED)
- Kim Watt-Senner = 233 (ELECTED)
- Audrey Fennema = 216 (ELECTED)
- Darrel Holland = 190
Of the 742 eligible voters in the Village, 360 decided to cast their ballot for the 2018 civic election.
For more results, you can click here.