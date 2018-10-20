For more than half a century, the College of New Caledonia’s Prince George campus has been providing it’s Dental Assisting Program.

Through it, more than 1,200 students have graduated, dating back to the first class in 1966.

“CNC’s dental programs have had a significant impact in British Columbia, with graduates working in all corners of the province,” said Dr. Glenda Vardy Dell, Dean of CNC’s School of Health Sciences, in a statement.

“Our dental alumni extend across Canada and throughout world as well.”

98% to 100% of its graduates pass the National Dental Assisting Board Exam as well.

Dental programs offered at CNC are one of just seven public programs across the province.