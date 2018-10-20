Voters in Vanderhoof will be checking off the right boxes as the district’s General Election is set for tomorrow (Saturday).

Voting will open at 8AM and will close at 8PM at the Senior’s Friendship Centre on Victoira Street East.

This year’s candidates include:

MAYOR Justus Benckhuysen Gerry Thiessen

COUNCIL Brian Frenkel Cindi Lauze Steve Little Kevin Moutray John Murphy Spencer Siemens Roy Spooner LeRoy Vossler Ken Young



Valley GOAT will have coverage throughout the evening once the polls close.

Follow-up reactions will be made available on My Nechako Valley Now as they become available.