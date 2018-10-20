The University of Northern BC’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign brought in $21.4 million in just under four years, surpassing the original goal of $15 million.

Money will be put towards supporting a number of institutional priorities and projects. The 3,306 donors also had a say in where their funds would go, according to UNBC President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Dan Weeks.

“They often have a passion. Something that really matters to them whether it’s the kind of work they do, the hobbies they have, or maybe they have a son or daughter who went through here and are so grateful for the opportunity they had they would like to support a particular area.”

Weeks said one major donation, for example, came in the form of art, which will be put up in the near future.

Also funded through the campaign is 158 new student awards.

“When we’re out recruiting, my ability to be able to tell them about all of the support that we get from our donors by way of different kinds of scholarship opportunities is really a game changer in our ability to attract outstanding students here to northern BC.”

Just over 25% of UNBC students currently receive some sort of student award. He hopes through the newly funded awards they can get that number up to 50%.