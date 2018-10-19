Canada’s inflation rate is dipping, but that likely won’t stop an interest rate increase. Stats Can reported inflation fell .6 to 2.2 per cent, falling below the expected dip of .1 per cent. Despite the fall, analysts say the BoC is unlikely to waver from a plan to raise the interest rate next week.

The TSX is pushing ahead on Bay Street, up by 153 points to 15,557.

Across the border, the Dow is also growing 73 points to 24,453.

Oil prices are on the rise after slipping earlier this week. Us crude is up to 69.55 a barrel.

The Loonie is slipping to 76.29 cents US.