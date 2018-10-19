A pair of Canadian icons are visiting Prince George this weekend to talk health.

Hal Johnson and Joanne Mcleod, from ‘BodyBreak’ are keynote speakers for the 10th Annual Healthier You Expo at the Civic Centre.

The event features information sessions on mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health for adults, youth and children.

“We’re going to be talking about healthy habits, about how people can change some habits that they might have and also get some new ones. It’s really focusing on how your mind works in terms of habits and why you do what you do. Hopefully, people can look at their lifestyle and ask what they need to change and what they’re doing really well,” said Johnson.

It’s being held Sunday, October 16th from 10:00am to 4:00pm at 808 Canada Games Way in Prince George, Johson and Mcleod will be speaking at 1:00pm.