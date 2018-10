Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

PG Cougars President John Pateman is this week’s special guest, chatting with Hartley about numerous team issues, including his role with the club, the Cats’ ownership group (EDGEPRO Sports & Entertainment), and some of the key decisions made since taking over in 2014.

You can also find this podcast on Google, Stitcher, and Spotify.

LISTEN: