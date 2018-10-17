WATCH:

Recreational cannabis is now legal across Canada, but the smoke hasn’t cleared yet for Prince George consumers.

One of 62 BC approved applications is from the Northern capital, which could wait up to six months for the City’s green light.

“We’re being put in a cue with every rezoning in Prince George. We are just in a holding pattern for no real reason. We’re trying to create business, create jobs, and get a ton of taxes back to the city and we think that should be expedited exponentially.”

– Joe Postnikoff, Grasshopper Retailers Inc.

ZAGAS Hemp Shop has also submitted a provincial application & if approved, they can start the City’s licensing process.