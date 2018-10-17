High concentrations of fine particulate matter has the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issuing an Air Quality Advisory for Vanderhoof and Burns Lake.

The main concern is for infants, the elderly, and people with diabetes and lung or heart disease. Anyone with chronic underlying medical conditions is being recommended to hold off any strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors in air-conditioned spaces can help to reduce exposure.

Open burning restrictions are now in effect for the Vanderhoof Resource District. These will remain in place until Friday, October 19th, at 9am.