Picket lines came down Tuesday night at Tolko’s Lakeview Division in Williams Lake after one day of job action.

United Steelworkers 1-2017 First Vice President, Paul French confirms strike action ended between 8:30PM and 9PM.

“We came to the decision to lift the picket line based on we feel that we made the point to the company,” French said.

“I think we got them to understand what our position is and why concessions are so important not to have at the table or why we’re not considering them so we allowed our members to go back to work and the construction of Lakeview mill to continue.”

French maintains that any further action by USW 1-2017 will all depend on the company at this point.

“They’re all at the bargaining table,” he says.

“If they can work together and work with our bargaining team, there will be labor peace. If they continue to play silly nilly, tomorrow’s a new day.”

A 72-hour strike notice was issued to CONIFER on October 3rd, 2018, which would affect workers in Fort St. James, Prince George, and other Northern BC mills/

Three days later, USW 1-2017 said it was directing all employees to cease working overtime as its first step to get employers back to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair collective agreement.

