A lot of labour unrest is taking place in Prince George and across Northern BC at the moment.

Not only do you have Tolko sawmill workers in the Cariboo picketing right now but cafeteria workers at UNBC are also fed up with poor wages and lack of job security.

If that wasn’t enough, the postal workers union including Prince George could begin rotating strikes as early as Monday.

All three groups have one thing in common.

“You look at all three groups currently, we all have employers who are making millions of dollars and yet they don’t want to take our jobs or and our situations seriously, it may be a coincidence this is all happening at the same time but we definitely support each other,” said Clark Rasmussen, Local CUPW President.

It’s been a frustrating process, to say the least as negotiations continue to move at a snail’s pace.

“The corporation has basically put us in this position because they don’t want to negotiate fairly and we have been at the table for over a year, they are not taking our demands seriously especially on services we want to expand like postal banking and services for seniors.”

“We want them to make sure this is serious, we very much want to make a deal and they have come to the table and they have to come forward that is going to be fair for us.”

A strike could affect any online cannabis purchases in the northern capital as the substance is now legal in Canada.

If a strike does occur, it would impact 130 members in Prince George.