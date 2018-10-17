Over 700,000 adults in British Columbia have significant literacy challenges, according to the BC government.

“Improved literacy and numeracy skills can open the doors for people in so many areas,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, in a statement.

“Too many adults in B.C. have difficulty with daily living tasks as a result of limited literacy or numeracy skills. Our investment in community adult literacy skills is giving people the skills to improve their life at home, in the workplace and in the community.”

That plays a part in the $342,390 being provided by the Province to support 16 community adult literacy program partners of the College of New Caledonia. The money will flow through CNC as well.

The programs being supported are:

Literacy Support Kwadacha in Fort Ware: $24,490;

Literacy Support Tsay Keh Dene Nation: $24,520;

Literacy Support McCleod Lake Indian Band: $24,772;

Power of Words – Burns Lake Public Library: $15,500;

The Heart of Learning (Family) – Nechako Valley Community Services Society: $15,532;

Conversational English – Mackenzie Public Library: $24,413;

Family Literacy in Valemount – Community Basin Alliance for Literacy: $6,594;

Plant the Seeds of Literacy (Family) – Fort St. James Public Library: $24,800;

Plant the Seeds of Literacy ( Adult ) – Fort St. James Public Library: $24,800;

Indigenous Adult Literacy Program – Literacy Quesnel Society: $24,790;

Literacy Program – Literacy Quesnel Society: $24,790;

Learning Circle Aboriginal Literacy Program – Prince George Native Friendship Centre: $24,000; and

Adult literacy programs help teach reading, writing, and math, as well as computer skills. Government-provided stats show 45% of adults in BC have some difficulty with daily living tasks due to limited literacy skills, while 52% face challenges due to limited numeracy skills.

“Delivering literacy and numeracy programs in the community ensures that adult learners feel supported,” said Henry Reiser, President of CNC, in a statement.

“People with stronger literacy skills are more likely to participate in adult education and job-related training.”

In 2018-19, $2.4 million will be provided for 101 community adult literacy programs in 75 communities.