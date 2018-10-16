The September-like conditions in Prince George are a welcomed sight as some residents might have had the courage to break out the shorts on Monday.

However, despite how warm it was, it did not come anywhere close to a record.

“The normal for this time of year is around nine degrees so definitely above normal but the bid did fall short of a record – our record, believe it or not, is twenty-one-point-one degrees and that was set back in 196,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist, Environment Canada.

Charbonneau expects the early fall conditions to hang on a little bit longer.

“It’s certainly been a warm stretch for most of BC, that is going to continue today and into tomorrow we’re still looking at temperatures well above seasonal but we do see a bit of a cool off by the end of the week and going into the weekend.”

Despite the above-seasonal high, we traditionally don’t see a lot of new weather records this time of year.

“Amazingly, this time of year our temperature records are still quite high up near 20 degrees so even with temperatures in the mid to upper teens we didn’t quite set as many records as you might have thought.”

The only community that may have set a new temperature record is Clinton but that has yet to be made official.