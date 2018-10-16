Small business owners in Prince George and across Northern BC have more questions than answers on how to deal with marijuana in the workplace once it becomes legal.

Wednesday is the nation-wide legalization date for Cannabis.

Richard Truscott with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business believes the lack of certainty during last year’s provincial election put BC behind the 8-ball.

“There was a bit of a waiting period between the time of the election and the time we actually saw a government be formed so that I think delayed some things and were slow out of the starting gate not their blame or fault but it is what it is and now we are left scrambling.”

Truscott is also calling on the government to let business owners know what they’re rights and regulations are to deal with cannabis.

“Questions like can cannabis be consumed in the workplace and what are the responsibilities if somebody shows up and they are clearly high, what does the employer do in those cases? What about asking employees to submit to drug testing?”

“We’re calling on governments to step in and do their best at the eleventh hour to help fill the gap.”

He adds employers in the north have been dealing with substances like alcohol and cannabis in the workplace for some time but the way society and government are treating the issue has changed and employers should know what their rights and responsibilities are as there has not been a wholesale change on the issue.