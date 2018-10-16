Prince George police are looking for a man in a connection to what they’re calling an indecent act investigation.

According to RCMP, the incident took place at a drug store on First Avenue and Tabor Boulevard on the night of October 4th, but they’re not releasing any other details at this time.

Surveillance has captured photos of the potential suspect, but efforts in identifying have come up short.

The man is being described as:

White

Approx. 25-30 years old

5’10”

Average build

Possible reddish beard

Wearing a grey hoodie, long black shorts, & a black/white ball cap

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.