Terry Fox on display at Exploration Place | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The Exploration Place in Prince George has unveiled its Terry Fox exhibit, depicting his historic run for cancer research.

The national icon’s personal items, preserved by family, are on display including his prosthetic leg, shirts, & Order of Canada medal.

“He never liked the attention. He thought the real heroes were those that he left behind in the cancer ward. The first thing we share is that Terry was an average person, an average athlete, and an average student, but look what he accomplished through hard work and determination.”

– Darrell Fox, Terry’s younger brother

Prince George is the final stop of a three-year tour & the exhibit will end on January 13th, 2019.