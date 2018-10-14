Following a pipeline explosion north of Prince George last week, Enbridge says the affected site should recover quickly.

According to an update from the company, field observations have confirmed that, similar to wildfires, soil invertebrates and vegetation root networks are still active and viable around the incident site. They say there are no traces of hydrocarbons in the soil.

Enbridge has begun construction of a temporary access road to the site.

From the update:

“This involves laying down protective matting to minimize ground disturbances. We expect this activity will take a few days to complete. This work is necessary to mobilize construction crews and equipment to the site, which will be used to repair the 36-inch pipeline. We have no timelines on when that repair work will be completed.” “We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation. We are notifying people in the immediate area that they can expect an increase in activity, as construction crews and equipment begin working in the area. We are committed to working with the community to minimize disruptions throughout this process.”

Enbridge says they continue to work with Transportation Safety Board’s investigation team.