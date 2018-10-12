A new research project at UNBC is looking into snowfall impact on the surrounding environment.

The $2.4 million collaboration with Vancouver Island University (VIU) will see scientists work together with others to better understand snow and ice-melt from glaciers on BC’s Central and Southern Coasts.

This ranges from the Fitzhugh Channel and the Queen Charlotte Sound to Johnstone Strait and the northern half of the Georgia Strait.

UNBC Geography professor Dr. Brian Menounos says students will have the chance to be employed on the five-year project.

“We know that most of these glaciers hold a lot of water, and we also know that those glaciers are undergoing profound change. One way we want to better understand this, is to have good observational data and how they’re changing their current climate so we can do a better job of predicting how they’re likely to change in the future.”

A dedicated facility (also known as a Node) has also been provided at UNBC.

This will allow everyone involved to collaborate professionally and exchange strategic data supported by the Hakai Institute.

#PrinceGeorge campus has also officially opened its Hakai Cryosphere, where the research project will be based & led by @UNBC’s Dr. Brian Menounos | #CityOfPG #bced @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/DDzoArbhts — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) October 12, 2018

“There will be opportunities for student exchange between both institutions,” adds Dr. Menounos.

“UNBC, in particular, is really trying to expand its geospatial capacity and there will be wonderful job opportunities in the years ahead for students that are knowledgeable about geospatial information as a result of the research.”

Students will also be involved in a variety of application methods, including geospatial mapping and satellite imagery, which is set to help find rates of glacier movement of the last 100 to 1,000 years.

This is also the first regional research partnership signed between two post-secondary schools of UNBC and VIU’s size.

For more information, you can click here.