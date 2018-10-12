A cash of stolen automatic weapons and ammunition were retrieved by Prince George RCMP on Thursday from a travel trailer in the Hart.

Around 10:30AM, police went to a home on Poplar Place where the trailer, also determined as stolen, was parked and two people believed to be living inside were arrested without incident.

A 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old, both from Prince George, are scheduled to appear in court in February as officers are still in the early stages of the investigation.

The stolen items include:

Loaded pump action shotgun

Semi-automatic dual chamber shotgun

Loaded .45 automatic handgun

.45 handgun

.40 handgun

Handgun (confirmed stolen)

9mm semi-automatic handgun

11 boxes of various ammunition

More than 200 loose rounds of ammunition

According to PG police, five homes have been targeted to steal firearms in the last five months, as well as five separate reports of stolen firearms from unattended vehicles.

RCMP are attempting to find the owners of the above items and are also reminding everyone to never leave personal property or firearms in your vehicle.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.