Enbridge has fully restored one of the two pipelines north of Prince George impacted by Tuesday night’s rupture, flowing natural gas to local homes.

PG RCMP is also ruling out any criminal activity from the incident & have passed along the case to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

“We saw a 20% reduction in what would have been the consumption, and so right across the board, everybody responded and it made a difference. It helped everybody to make sure we could keep the gas on for the last couple of days.”

– Doug Stout, Fortis BC

TSB Canada will now conduct a site survey and the wreckage will be transported for a more detailed examination.

A one-kilometre security radius is set up around the site as investigations continue.