A pleasant weekend is on tap to enjoy the beautiful fall colours Prince George has to offer.

A gradual rise in temperatures is expected over the next three days with highs ranging from seven to eleven degrees Celsius.

“Right now, we’re a little bit below seasonal as the normal high for today would be about ten degrees, we’re predicting a high of seven and it’s also going to be a little chilly out there with some pretty gusty winds going on this morning but those should be decreasing by this evening as that system departs into Alberta,” said Jennifer Hay, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

As we head into the next few days, the northern capital is in line for a warm-up making it feel more like late September instead of mid-to-late October.

“This pattern is going to stick with us for a little more than a week, it did seem that summer ended with a cold snap there and it looked like we were going to skip right over fall but it’s returned with some nice colours in the trees and some nice warm conditions for us.”

Conditions will be slightly above average for most of the province including Prince George.