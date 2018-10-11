A star-studded cast of Canadian figure skaters are stopping in Prince George on a cross-country farewell trip.

The Northern capital was one of 30 cities selected to host Olympians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir on the Thank You Canada Tour, and are scheduled to perform at the CN Centre Saturday night.

CN Centre Manager Glen Mikkelsen believes PG has grown a great respect for these athletes since coming onto the Olympic scene.

“The level of adoration they’ve received in recent months at the 2018 Winter Olympics and other World Championships kind of transcends just figure skating. I mean, these people have touched the hearts of Canadians across the country both with their athleticism and also their sincerity.”

The five-time gold medallists and three-time world champions will be joined by fellow teammates and Olympic competitors Kaetlyn Osmond, Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, and 46-year-old veteran Elvis Stojko.

“Visiting cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions is particularly special to us,” says Virtue in a statement.

“As we know firsthand how important grassroots programs are in small towns, it’s how we got our start. Our hope is to inspire a new generation to pursue their goals fearlessly.”

