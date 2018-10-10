The Red Cross is trying to get the word out to Fraser and Francois Lake residents that they’ll be in town supporting wildfire victims.

Angela Hill, spokesperson for the Red Cross, said they are trying to replenish basic needs such as food and clothing for people who have been affected by wildfires.

“We’re hearing from people who normally put in a garden and that’s where they get a big part of their nutrition, they freeze and they can, and that continues for the whole year for them. This year they weren’t able to do that, so it’s a significant impact.”

She said they deal with wildfire victims on a case by case basis, and want anyone feeling they need assistance to come and speak with them.

They will be available at the Fraser Lake Community Recreation Center, 130 Carrier Crescent, from 9am to 8pm tomorrow.

On Saturday the 13th, the Red Cross will be at Noralee Resort in Burns Lake from 9am to 8pm.

Along with the support for individuals, Hill said the Red Cross also has a Community Support program, and there is financial assistance available for gatherings and community events for those places impacted by wildfires.