Fire in the distance is from a ruptured Enbridge pipeline near Prince George | Cole Kelly, My Nechako Valley Now

Fortis BC is in danger of losing most of its supply after a pipeline rupture near Prince George.

As a result, the company is asking more than 700,000 customers to reduce the use of natural gas until the situation is resolved.

“In order to manage the system and to keep gas flowing smoothly, we’re asking everyone to turn down your thermostat as low as possible, restrict the use of hot water from your natural gas water tank, minimize the use of cook-tops, and turn off your fireplaces.”

– Doug Stout, Vice-President of External Relations

NEB & TSB Canada members are on-scene investigating the cause of Tuesday night’s explosion.