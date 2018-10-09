Photo courtesy of Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

An investigation is underway by the Prince George RCMP after a shooting occurred along the 1300 block of Strathcona Avenue Friday morning.

Just after 6 AM, Police received multiple reports of shots being fired.

Several officers attended the scene to conduct patrols and inquires and noticed a residence sustained damage consistent with gunshots.

A number of people were inside the home at the time but no injuries were reported.

This incident appears to be targeted and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are also looking into a pair of unconfirmed shots fired reports yesterday along the 2600 block of Upland Street.