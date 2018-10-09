Anyone caught outside during the back half of the Thanksgiving long weekend likely got drenched.

Monday was the clearly the wettest day of the first long weekend of fall in Prince George.

The rain stretched all the way into the Cariboo.

“Prince George region recorded five to ten millimetres of rain, there was also five to ten in Williams Lake and about ten millimetres of rain in Quesnel,” said Louis Kohnayi, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

After a period of some up and down temperatures, the short work week will be in the single digits.

“We will see a mix of sun and cloud today for Prince George with a high of six and then it’s going to be partly cloudy overnight with some fog patches with a low of minus five and tomorrow is going to be sunny with cloudy periods and a high of six.”

“The temperatures are getting closer to the normals for this time of the year, the normals for the period is a high of eleven degrees for Prince George.”

He adds the northern capital is still expected to have a warmer-than-normal fall with average to above precipitation.

A warm ridge is expected to come over the Central Interior with temperatures warming up the double digits by the weekend.