Huble Homestead wants you to get a break from the modern this Monday with their annual Thanksgiving festivities.

Krystal Leason, executive director for the historic site, says the event is a wrap up to a busy summer and a chance to give thanks for another successful season at Huble.

“It’s perfect for families with children, but it’s not limited to those either. Anyone who wants to get out and enjoy some crisp air and fall colours at Huble can come out,” said Leason.

The festivities will include a scarecrow making contest, bobbing for apples, guided tours and a demonstration by a blacksmith. There will be beverages, food, and the General Store is offering a 10% sale.

The event takes place from 10am to 4pm on Monday, October 8th, admission is by donation and Huble Homestead is dog-friendly.

The Homestead is located 40km north of Prince George, just off Highway 97 on Mitchell Road.