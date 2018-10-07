The LNG project approval carries ramifications for the province’s ability to fulfill it’s environmental commitments, according to Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations.

He says while the project is beneficial for all of BC and Canada, the approval begs the question of the province’s ability to live up to both its own climate strategy and the Paris Accord.

The LNG Canada project, which was given the go-ahead earlier this week, will carry natural gas via pipeline from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to a new processing plant on the coast in Kitimat before being be liquefied for overseas export.

“I think what needs to be stated here with the facilities from the terminal right to where the gas is extracted, is how this going to affect the climate change policy that is in development by the province,” said Teegee

Teegee also says that this approval may not bode well for other projects.

“I really think we are very limited in terms of the amount of projects that can be approved, because, quite simply, the amount of greenhouse gasses getting to the air. The province is going to be really challenged with one facility to live up to their climate change policies and live up to the Paris Accord on climate change,” he said.

“Despite all the good news, we need to be worried about what the implications are to the environment and climate change.”