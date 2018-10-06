It’s the second strike notice this week – this time from cafeteria workers at UNBC in Prince George.

According to a press release from UNITEHERE! Local 40, who represent worker’s at UNBC’s Agora Dining Hall and Tim Hortons, the notice was issued on Friday.

“Many of the workers earn low wages and have poor benefits – issues that must be resolved in order to avoid a strike. Additionally, workers lack even basic job security in case the university changes food service contractors,” from the release.

The workers are employees of Chartwells, UNBC’s food service contractor, the next round of negotiations is scheduled for Tuesday, October 9.

We will be updating as information becomes available.