Attendance at Barkerville rose over last year.

CEO Ed Coleman says 60,107 people visited the historic site this season.

That is up from 49,085 in 2017, a year heavily impacted by the wildfires, especially when it comes to visits from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

This year’s total was a little shy of the record 64,000-plus in 2016, but still the third most visitors in the past 25 years.

– With files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now