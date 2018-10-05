It was another favorable jobs survey for Prince George according to Stats Canada.

“We have 49,000 people working in September and it was 49,400 in September of last year and if we look at the unemployment rate it is currently at 4.9%, a year ago it was at 5.7%,” said Vincent Ferrao, Labour Division Analyst.

Ferrao adds the provincial outlook was quite similar than the northern capital’s.

“Over the past 12 months, employment is up 43,000 and percentage-wise, it’s an increase of 1.7% and looking at the unemployment rate it’s currently at 4.2% and that’s a decline of point-seven percentage points.”

Here is the breakdown of the unemployment rate by province:

BC 4.2%

Quebec 5.3%

Manitoba 5.8%

Ontario 5.9%

Saskatchewan 6.4%

Alberta 7.0%

Nova Scotia 7.8%

Prince Edward Island 8.7%

Newfoundland and Labrador 13.6%

In Canada, over 63,000 new jobs were created in September lowering the country’s jobless rate to 5.9%.